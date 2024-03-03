Chhattisgarh: Police constable, Naxalite killed in encounter in Kanker; search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, an encounter erupted between security forces and Naxalites on Sunday. The clash underscores the ongoing struggle against extremism in the region, with security forces launching a search operation to quell the insurgents' activities.

During the encounter, Bastar Fighters constable Ramesh Kurethi lost his life after sustaining gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, the search operation yielded the discovery of the body of a male Maoist and one AK-47 weapon. The search efforts are currently ongoing in the vicinity of the encounter site, stated IG Bastar, P Sundarraj.

Search operation underway

Amid the ongoing situation, authorities are closely monitoring developments and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of civilians and restore peace in the affected area.

CRPF commandos injured in exchange of fire with Naxals

In January this year, at least five elite CRPF commandos were injured during an exchange of fire with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The incident took place in the Tekalgudiyam village, located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts, when the CoBRA commandos were working to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

The FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas. The 201st Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was operating in the area when the exchange of fire took place, they said.

