'Fight against Naxals is at decisive juncture', says Chhattisgarh CM after BJP leader killed in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : VISHNU DEO SAI (X) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Chhattisgarh news: After a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today (March 2) said that their fight against Naxals is at a decisive juncture.

CM Sai also said that their plans will never be allowed to succeed.

In his post on X after the incident, Chhattisgarh CM Sai said, "Sad news was received of the demise of Tirupati Katla ji, convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur and district member, due to the cowardly act of Naxalites. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with them. Our fight against Naxalites is at a decisive juncture. Their plans will never be allowed to succeed."

According to the police, Tirupati Katla, the convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur, was attacked when he had gone to attend a wedding and was brought dead to the hospital. Jitendra Yadav, SP Bijapur said, "Tirupati Katla (BJP leader) had gone to a wedding during which he was attacked by unknown assailants. He was brought to the hospital where he died during treatment. Our team is investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, launching a fierce attack on the BJP government, Congress state president Deepak Baij said that Naxalite activities have increased in the state since the change of guard at the helm. Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Congress leader claimed Naxal movement and activities are on the rise at a time when he is taking tribals from Sukma, a known stronghold of the guerillas, on a tour of the state.

Earlier on February 25, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district. The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation.

"A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) security forces have gunned down three naxals in an encounter that took place in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh," Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: CAF constable, gunman of govt officer, shoots himself dead