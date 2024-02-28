Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed in Dantewada landslide | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh: Accident site where four workers were killed in the Dantewada landslide.

Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district witnessed a tragic incident as four workers lost their lives in a landslide at an iron ore mine area on Tuesday, as confirmed by local authorities. According to police reports, the landslide occurred around 3 pm in the Kirandul police station limits, within the area allotted to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for mining operations.

Details of the incident

The workers were engaged in constructing a retaining wall for the NMDC's Screening Plant-3 extension project when a portion of a large rock collapsed, trapping four individuals.

Rescue operation underway

Upon receiving the distress call, police and State Disaster Response Force personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation. Two workers' bodies were recovered initially, followed by the retrieval of two more later in the evening.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Bittu Bala (26), Tushar Bala (49), and Nirmal Bala (56), hailing from West Bengal, along with Santosh Kumar Das (29) from Bihar.

Authorities vow action

Dantewada collector Mayank Chaturvedi assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the incident, with appropriate action taken against any parties found responsible for negligence.

Mining yet to commence

Notably, actual mining activities had not commenced in the area where the tragic incident occurred, highlighting the importance of safety protocols and preemptive measures in such environments.

