Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites killed in gunfight with security personnel in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites killed in gunfight with security personnel in Bijapur

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security personnel in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bijapur Updated on: February 27, 2024 13:10 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Tuesday. The face-off took place in a forest under Jangla police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

When one of the patrolling teams of the DRG was near Chhote Tungali forest, the exchange of fire broke out, he said.

So far, bodies of four Naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that search was still underway.

Earlier on Monday, a Naxalite commander, who was allegedly involved in deadly attacks and carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered before the security forces in the Sukma district, the police said.

Nagesh alias Pedkam Erra (38) turned himself in before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing disappointment with the "inhumane" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

The surrendered Naxalite also said he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn, New Beginning), he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement