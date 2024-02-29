Chhattisgarh: CAF constable, gunman of govt officer, shoots himself dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Troops are marching in Chhattisgarh.

In a tragic turn of events, a constable belonging to the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF), serving as the gunman for a government officer in Kabirdham district, reportedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service weapon, according to police sources. The lifeless body of Krishna Kumar Sahu, the constable in question, was discovered on Thursday morning in the guard room situated at the official residence of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandip Agrawal.

Preliminary details of the incident

Initial reports suggested that Sahu, who was in his late twenties and unmarried, purportedly used an AK-47 rifle to take his own life during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Official response and investigation

Upon receiving notification of the incident, senior police authorities promptly arrived at the scene. The body has been transferred for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation. Despite an exhaustive search, no suicide note was discovered at the site.

Background of the deceased

Hailing from Bilaspur district, Sahu had been assigned as the designated gunman for Kabirdham Zila Panchayat CEO since December 2022, indicating a recent deployment in the role.

Previous incidents

This tragic incident follows a similar occurrence on February 10, wherein another CAF constable, responsible for security duties at the official residence of Chhattisgarh's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dayaldas Baghel in the state capital of Raipur, allegedly took his own life using his service weapon.

Also read | Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed in Dantewada landslide | VIDEO