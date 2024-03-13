Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire erupts in market near Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire engulfed a few dhabas in the area.

A massive fire broke out in a market area near Char Murti Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida West on Wednesday. According to details, prompt response from fire tenders helped in dousing the blaze. The incident occurred under the limits of Bisrakh Police Station and the blaze also engulfed a few 'dhabas' in the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

No casualties or injuries reported

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gaur City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," CFO Pradeep Kumar told the media.

ALSO READ: Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall after debris falls down on people