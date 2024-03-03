Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall after debris falls down on people

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall

Two people died while several others were injured after debris fell on them in Greater Noida's Bule Sapphire Mall on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Harendra Bhati, son of Rajendra Bhati, resident of Gaushala gate under Ghaziabad's Vijaynagar district and another 35-year-old Shakeel, son of Chhote Khan, a resident of Kela Kheda police station from Vijaynagar.

"Information about the death of two people after an iron structure fell from the roof of Blue Square Mall," a police official said.

Senior officials and police force are present at the spot, other necessary legal action is being taken.

Reported by - Rahul Thakur

