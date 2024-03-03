Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall after debris falls down on people

Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall after debris falls down on people

Two people lost their lives after a steel structure collapsed and fell on the people in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2024 14:41 IST
Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall
Image Source : INDIA TV Two dead at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall

Two people died while several others were injured after debris fell on them in Greater Noida's Bule Sapphire Mall on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Harendra Bhati, son of  Rajendra Bhati, resident of Gaushala gate under Ghaziabad's Vijaynagar district and another 35-year-old Shakeel, son of  Chhote Khan, a resident of Kela Kheda police station from Vijaynagar. 

"Information about the death of two people after an iron structure fell from the roof of Blue Square Mall," a police official said.

Senior officials and police force are present at the spot, other necessary legal action is being taken.

Reported by - Rahul Thakur

ALSO READ | Delhi: 3 dead, 4 injured after speeding car collides with truck on Badarpur flyover

ALSO READ | Rahul-Uddhav negotiate seat-sharing as deadlock forms over Mumbai Lok Sabha seats: Sources

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement