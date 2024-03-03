Delhi: 3 dead, 4 injured after speeding car collides with truck on Badarpur flyover

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The car got badly damaged in the accident

At least three people died and four others got injured after a speeding car collided with a truck on the Badarpur flyover, an official said on Sunday.

"A PCR call vide DD No. 4 at 12:48 hours hours was received at police station Badarpur wherein caller informed that an accident of car and truck has occurred on Badarpur flyover near Honda Showroom," a statement released by Delhi Traffic police read.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that one car No. UP85B27334 carrying 7 persons was coming from Faridabad after attending a marriage when it met with the accident, it added.

On the Badarpur flyover, car driver lost control and the car hit the divider and went on the opposite carriage way and collided with a truck. A

All seven persons were shifted to the AIIMs Trauma Center where three were declared dead. All victims were from Sanjay Colony Okhala.