Rajasthan Assembly polls: PM Modi set to address public meetings in Mewar as campaign enters last phase

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Mewar's Kotri Charbhuja town on Wednesday. According to the information, the Prime Minister will reach Kotri Charbhuja town at around 1 pm. He is also likely to visit Lord Shri Charbhuja Nath temple and offer prayers.

After visiting the temple, PM Modi will address the people of Bhilwara, Mandalgarh, Jahazpur, Shahpura, Mandal, Asind and Sahada assembly constituencies in the state. According to sources, the party officials in the state have made all preparations for the PM's visit.

PM Modi, Raje share stage at election rally

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje shared the stage at an election rally with many seeing it as an attempt to send out a message that everything was fine between her and the BJP high command.

This was the first rally in which PM Modi and Raje were present together since the elections were announced. Raje is considered among the leaders in the race for the chief minister's post if the BJP wins the Assembly elections in the state. At the rally in Baran district's Anta, Raje praised Modi and said the people of the country are eagerly waiting for him to score a hat-trick by winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM held roadshow in Jaipur

Prime Minister Modi also held a road show in Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security. A large crowd gathered on both sides of the road as the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur. He was accompanied by the BJP's Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi.

It should be mentioned here that polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

