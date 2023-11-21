Rahul Gandhi uses objectionable language against PM Modi at Rajasthan rally after India's World Cup defeat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan after India's defeat against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Baytoo, Rahul Gandhi used the term "PM Means Panauti Modi," while referring to India's loss against Australia in the World Cup match, played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Speaking about the match during his address at the rally, Rahul Gandhi used the term 'panauti' associated with bad luck.

The Congress scion said Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

"PM means Panauti Modi," Gandhi continued.

In another rally in Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar, Rahul Gandhi further slammed PM Modi while targeting the Adani Group. He alleged that he (PM) waived loans of industrialists and gave them all advantages.

Rahul also pitched for a caste-based census describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country.

"If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about their participation. The first step is to do an X-ray of the country, hence the caste census is an X-ray of the country, it is necessary to do it,” he said.

"I called for a caste census in Parliament. Modi's speeches changed after that day. Earlier he used to say that he is OBC. The day I talked about caste census, after that day Modi said that there is only one caste in India - the poor. No OBC, no tribal and no Dalit, just one caste – the poor," he said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Assembly Elections: PM Modi holds vibrant roadshow in Jaipur ahead of polls | WATCH

ALSO READ | National Herald case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 752 crore in big jolt to Gandhis

Latest India News