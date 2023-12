Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan Election 2023 leading candidates: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is also taking place along with Rajasthan. The Election Commission on Friday announced that the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election would take place on December 4, instead of December 3. The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. Rajasthan has 200 seats in the Assembly. The polling in Karanpur Assembly Constituency adjourned due to the death of a candidate. In the state, 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Rajasthan, there are 1,41,890 service voters and 5,25,38,655 general voters. Thus, 5,26,80,545 electors in total according to electoral rolls. Election Coverage

In Rajasthan, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is led by Hanuman Beniwal. Following its victory in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Ashok Gehlot led the Congress to form the government. In the state, the BJP secured 73 seats.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress), former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP), former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Congress), Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP), Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP), Satish Poonia (BJP), CP Joshi (Congress), Diya Kumari (BJP) and Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Rajasthan.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates of Rajasthan: