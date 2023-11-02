Rajasthan: Two ED officers caught red-handed by ACB for accepting bribe of Rs 15 lakh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ED officers arrested in Rajasthan by ACB officials

Rajasthan news : Two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Rajasthan. They were caught red-handed by the officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Neemrana.

The two officers allegedly asked for Rs 15 lakh to stop a case from being filed in a chit fund case. The Rajasthan ACB said the two ED officers were caught while taking the money.

They demanded Rs 17 lakh for not making any arrests in the chit fund case. Search still continues at their residence and other places in this regard.

The ED had on October 30 questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav for nine hours in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules. The ED action just a month before the assembly election, scheduled on November 25, was slammed by the Gehlot government as political vendetta.

The Opposition parties and leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, who faces ED questioning in the national capital's liquor policy case, have alleged the Modi government has been misusing central agencies to target them ahead of the national election in 2024.

