Rajasthan Congress chief's sons get ED summons in paper leak money laundering case

Rajasthan elections: Tightening the noose around Rajasthan Congress chief, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Govind Singh Dotasra's sons over money laundering charges in the alleged leak of exam papers last year for recruitment of government school teachers, sources said.

While Abhilash Dotasara has been asked to appear on November 7, Avinash Dotasara has been called on November 8 for questioning. The ED a week earlier raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had said he had not committed any wrong and was ready to answer any query by the Enforcement Directorate that raided his premises as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged recruitment exam paper leak case.

The ED has been trying to turn the heat on the ruling Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan in connection to the paper leak case. The Enforcement Directorate has so far claimed that it has seized Rs 12 lakh in cash along with "incriminating" documents after conducting raids in connection with an alleged recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

What is the scam

The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police against the accused including a person named Bhupendra Saran, who was arrested by the ED in this case recently. The accused "in connivance with each other leaked the question paper of General Knowledge of senior teacher grade II competitive examination, 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted by RPSC (Rajasthan public service commission) on 21.12.2022, 22.12.2022 and 24.12.2022 and provided it to appearing candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate.