Rajasthan Elections: Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati joins Congress, likely to contest from Ajmer North

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati joins Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, who is considered the face of Hindutva in the state, on Thursday (November 2) joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Congress to field Sadhvi from Ajmer North

The Congress party is considering giving a ticket to Sadhvi, possibly against Vasudev Devnani from Ajmer North.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In her letter to BJP President JP Nadda and Rajasthan State President CP Joshi, Sadhvi said that she was resigning due to unavoidable reasons.

There are speculations that Sadhvi Saraswati, who hails from Ajmer, wanted to contest the elections on a BJP ticket from the North Assembly seat in the district. However, due to her dissatisfaction with not being given the ticket, she left the BJP and joined the Congress party.

'Only goal to serve humankind'

After joining Congress, Sadhvi Saraswati said, "I think I am identified as a saint in the whole society. A saint is above any party politics. And a saint thinks of the Sanatan Dharma and the whole world as his family. Her only goal is to serve the humankind. A saint does not require a stage, he is only focused on working. I want to thank the CM that he joined me to the party with respect."

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 25, anti-incumbency is an important factor.

Also Read: Rajasthan polls: 'Everyone can't be satisfied,' says Gehlot amid protest over ticket allocation

Also Read: Rajasthan: Congress candidate goes down on knees, seeks ticket contender Rahul Meena's support