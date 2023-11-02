Rajasthan: Congress candidate goes down on knees, seeks ticket contender Rahul Meena's support | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress candidate from Raigarh-Laxmangarh seat Mangilal Meena seeks ticket contender Rahul Meena's support in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan, Congress candidate from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seat, Mangilal Meena went down on kneels in order to seek the support of party leader Rahul Meena, who wanted to contest from the same seat but didn't get the party ticket.

Rahul Meena, who was camping in Delhi after he didn't get the ticket from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, reached Rajgarh and met Congress workers to share his ordeal.

While sharing how upset he was for not getting the ticket, Rahul Meena got emotional.

However, after some time, Congress candidate Mangilal Meena, a superintendent engineer who recently retired from the Public Work Department, also arrived there.

In order to seek Rahul Meena's and party workers' support, Mangilal went down on his knees and asked Rahul to consider him as his brother and requested to cooperate.

On Tuesday, the incumbent Congress MLA Joharilal Meena had protested against the party after he reached former Union Minister Jitendra Singh and accused him of selling tickets.

Rahul Meena felt uncomfortable

As Mangilal Meena tried to woo Rahul, who was hoping Congress ticket from the Raigarh-Laxmangarh seat, the latter felt a little uncomfortable when the former went down on his knees.

Mangilal tried to touch Rahul's feet to seek his blessings but he (Rahul) felt uncomfortable and removed Mangilal's hand from his feet.

