Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi chairs BJP's CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly elections

PM Modi chairs BJP's CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly elections

BJP has not yet announced the names of the remaining candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana. Polling in both states will be held on November 25 and 30 respectively.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2023 22:26 IST
PM Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda at party's CEC meeting.
Image Source : ANI PM Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda at party's CEC meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting as top leaders met to put the final seal on the names of its remaining candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, among others, were present during the meeting.

BJP is yet to announce candidates for 76 seats in Rajasthan and 66 for Telangana Assembly elections.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda have held extensive meetings with party leaders from the states to finalise the list of probables before the CEC picks the final choices.

Assembly elections on all 200 seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and in 119-member Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes is set to take place on December 3.

The BJP has fielded seven MPs in Rajasthan and three in Telangana polls.

According to reports, BJP may give 8-10 seats to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in Telangana. 

More to follow...

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News