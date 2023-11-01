PM Modi chairs BJP's CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda at party's CEC meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting as top leaders met to put the final seal on the names of its remaining candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, among others, were present during the meeting.

BJP is yet to announce candidates for 76 seats in Rajasthan and 66 for Telangana Assembly elections.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda have held extensive meetings with party leaders from the states to finalise the list of probables before the CEC picks the final choices.

Assembly elections on all 200 seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and in 119-member Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes is set to take place on December 3.

The BJP has fielded seven MPs in Rajasthan and three in Telangana polls.

According to reports, BJP may give 8-10 seats to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in Telangana.

More to follow...

