Rajasthan polls: 'Everyone can't be satisfied,' says CM Gehlot amid protest over ticket allocation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Amid protests over the allotment of party tickets, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that everyone won't be satisfied, and in a democracy, even the chief minister cannot make all the decisions without consulting with the other party leaders.

The Chief Minister's remark came after Congress workers, dissatisfied with the ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, staged protests across the poll-bound state. Notably, the party has announced the names of 156 candidates for its 200-member assembly. With the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan less than four weeks away, it seems that internal disputes within the Congress have ignited over the allocation of party tickets.

Here's what CM Gehlot said

Explaining how the tickets have been distributed, Gehlot said that this time the tickets were distributed with suggestions by everyone by and large. "It's natural that everyone can't be satisfied. Even if I am the CM, not all decisions can be taken just as I want. That is democracy. This time the tickets were distributed with suggestions by everyone by and large. We will win the election. Common people want our Government to come back to power because we have worked...," said Gehlot while speaking to reporters in Jaipur.

Gehlot, however, said that leaders who were dissatisfied will be contacted and adjustments for them will be made after the elections. "Will contact and communicate with angry leaders to stop discontent, will adjust them after elections, if needed will give ministerial status in Board Commission," said Gehlot adding that none of their unhappy leaders will join BJP.

Rajasthan elections

Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling party released a list of five candidates, hours after declaring the names of 56 contenders for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. Congress so far released five lists of candidates for the Rajasthan election.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 25, anti-incumbency is an important factor.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Congress candidate goes down on knees, seeks ticket contender Rahul Meena's support

Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly Elections: RLP releases list of 11 candidates for upcoming polls