Ajmer: Swing crashes down during a fair in Kundan Nagar, over dozen people injured

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Ajmer Updated on: March 21, 2023 20:37 IST
People heling the girl who was injured during the incident.
Image Source : INDIA TV People heling the girl who was injured during the incident.

A swing broke mid-air and crashed down in Rajasthan's Ajmer during a fair on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the incident happened in Ajmer's Kundan Nagar, resulting in the injury of more than a dozen, including women and children. 

As per the eyewitnesses, they heard the sound of cracks soon after the swing was started. However, the operator continued, resulting in the swift fall of the swing.

During the incident, several women, and children were injured. Later, they were shifted to a hospital nearby. 

Meanwhile, police reached the spot but the swing operator fled as soon as the incident happened. 

Also Read: Rajasthan: Four charred to death after trailer, petrol tanker collide, catch fire in Ajmer

