Ajmer: Swing crashes down during a fair in Kundan Nagar, over dozen people injured

A swing broke mid-air and crashed down in Rajasthan's Ajmer during a fair on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the incident happened in Ajmer's Kundan Nagar, resulting in the injury of more than a dozen, including women and children.

As per the eyewitnesses, they heard the sound of cracks soon after the swing was started. However, the operator continued, resulting in the swift fall of the swing.

During the incident, several women, and children were injured. Later, they were shifted to a hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot but the swing operator fled as soon as the incident happened.

