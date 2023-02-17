Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Rajasthan: Four charred to death after trailer, petrol tanker collide, catch fire in Ajmer.

Ajmer fire: Around four people were charred to death while several others sustained burn injuries after a trailer rammed into a petroleum tanker in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday (February 16).

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

The incident happened near a resort located on the Ajmer Road bypass. Reportedly, the trailer driver carrying grain from Mumbai to Delhi was passing from Ajmer Road bypass when suddenly his trailer collided head-on with a tanker full of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the injured were admitted to the government Amritkaur Hospital for treatment.

