Rajasthan: Four charred to death after trailer, petrol tanker collide, catch fire in Ajmer

Ajmer fire: The incident happened near a resort located on the Ajmer Road bypass. Reportedly, the trailer driver carrying grain from Mumbai to Delhi was passing from Ajmer Road bypass when suddenly his trailer collided head-on with a tanker full of petroleum products.

Ajmer Updated on: February 17, 2023 9:17 IST
Ajmer fire: Around four people were charred to death while several others sustained burn injuries after a trailer rammed into a petroleum tanker in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday (February 16).

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

The incident happened near a resort located on the Ajmer Road bypass. Reportedly, the trailer driver carrying grain from Mumbai to Delhi was passing from Ajmer Road bypass when suddenly his trailer collided head-on with a tanker full of petroleum products. 

Meanwhile, the injured were admitted to the government Amritkaur Hospital for treatment.

