Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 26th such incident this year

Kota student suicide: A 22-year-old student, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district, said police. This was the 26th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

The girl identified as Nisha Ahir, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in the Mahavir Nagar area of the district.

No suicide note found

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kundan Kumar of the Jawahar Nagar police station said that no suicide note was found in the girl's room. "The real reason will be known after the deceased's family members reach here and the post-mortem report comes," he added.

District Collector Mahavir Prasad Meena said that the administration had conducted a meeting with coaching institutes and hostel operators, instructing them to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

26th such case in Kota this year

It should be noted that this was the 26th case of suicide by a coaching student this year in Kota. Earlier on Monday (November 27), West Bengal resident Faureed Hussain, who was preparing for NEET in Kota, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students had committed suicide.

(With PTI inputs)