Rajasthan Shocker: 15-year-old NEET aspirant raped repeatedly in Kota; tiffin boy, hostel owner arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representation purpose only

In yet another shocking incident from Rajasthan, a NEET aspirant was raped repeatedly by a tiffin boy in the Kota district. According to the police, the tiffin boy and the owner of a hostel for coaching students were arrested after the matter was reported. The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Bihar who had been living in the hostel with her sister.

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that the tiffin boy repeatedly raped her while the hostel owner warned her against disclosing the incident. The victim said in her complaint that the tiffin boy visited her room to deliver food and had become acquainted with her, Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Sharad Choudhary said. "Taking advantage of this newfound acquaintance, the tiffin boy in February tempted her to drink liquor and raped her when she became inebriated. He had also filmed the act," he added.

Hostel owner warned the victim

The tiffin boy then used the video to blackmail and rape her another six to seven times, the victim alleged. When the girl approached the hostel owner for help, he first tried to convince her to marry the tiffin boy. When she refused, the hostel owner warned the victim that any step would bring the matter to the knowledge of her family and "disgrace" their name, she said.

The victim further alleged that the hostel owner also accused the survivor of inciting the tiffin boy. On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged a case of rape and blackmail against the tiffin boy under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the IT Act.

The matter is under investigation

Meanwhile, the hostel owner was booked for conspiracy under sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said. The two accused were arrested on Friday and an investigation is underway, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 18-year-old NEET aspirant hangs himself in a hostel room, 2nd suicide case in a month