Rajasthan: 18-year-old NEET aspirant hangs himself in a hostel room, 2nd suicide case in a month

18 year old NEET aspirant hangs himself in a hostel room

An 18-year-old student who was preparing to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to qualify for a medical course allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The victim is identified as Nitin Faujdar.

According to the investigation done by police, the teen from Bharatpur's Nadbai arrived in Sikar in June and had been staying in a hostel in Udhyog Nagar.

He was preparing at a coaching centre and skipped his class on Saturday, said Station House Officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra. Further, the police said that his roommate discovered the incident when he did not respond the repeated knocks. The hostel authority broke the door and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Earlier, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.

This is the second case in a month in the state. A total of 25 students have died by suicide in the state's biggest coaching hub, kota, so far this year. Last year, the figure stood at 15. Every year, over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges.

