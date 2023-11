Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purpose only.

In yet another shocking incident from Rajasthan, a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Kota on Monday. According to reports, the deceased was a NEET aspirant. This is the 28th suicide this year in the city which is considered a prominent hub for competitive exams like medical and engineering.

The 20-year-old deceased is said to be a resident of West Bengal. He was found hanging in his room in Wakf Nagar area in Kota.

This is breaking news...More details to follow.