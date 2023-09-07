'Modi-Modi' slogans raised in front of Ashok Gehlot | WATCH Rajasthan CM's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in the Bhilwara district of the state, was greeted with greeted with chants hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Chief Minister Gehlot's convoy was passing behind the Municipal Council Auditorium, a group of youth started chanting "Modi-Modi" vigorously in front of CM Ashok Gehlot. The exact reason behind these slogans was not disclosed, and it remains unclear why they chose to chant them at that particular moment.

The video of the crowd echoing 'Modi-Modi', during Gehlot's visit, has gone viral. However, in a video, it can be seen that CM Gehlot steps out of his car and is seen smiling despite the Modi-Modi slogans. He greeted everyone with folded hands without showing any displeasure and proceeded on his way.

It's worth noting that on Wednesday, CM Gehlot was in Bhilwara district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth crores of rupees in the presence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. After the event, Kharge departed for Delhi, while CM Gehlot reached Bhilwara.

Youth also chanted Jai Shri Ram

In Bhilwara district, the Chief Minister interacted with entrepreneurs from the district regarding Mission 2030 at the Maharana Pratap Auditorium. After the discussion, on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister's convoy left for Bhilwara Circuit House for an overnight stay. On his way to the Circuit House, a large number of youth had gathered behind the Municipal Council near Saraswati Circle. When the Chief Minister's convoy saw the youth, it stopped. During this, the youth began chanting "Modi-Modi" in front of the Chief Minister. In response, Chief Minister Gehlot stepped out of his car, greeted the chanting individuals with folded hands, and proceeded on his way. While the Chief Minister's convoy departed, the youth also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

Administration was shocked by sudden sloganeering

After Chief Minister Gehlot's convoy came to a halt and the youth started chanting "Modi-Modi" in front of him, Bhilwara's police and administrative officials were shocked. Observing this, the police formed a security cordon around the Chief Minister's vehicle. However, following this, the youth also started chanting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram."

Also Read: Rajasthan: BJP leader CP Joshi hits back at Kharge, asks who divided country in 1947 for PM post

Also Read: Rajasthan: Congress in poll mode, announces committee for upcoming Assembly elections