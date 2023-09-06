Rajasthan: BJP leader CP Joshi hits back at Kharge, asks who divided country in 1947 for PM post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CP Joshi targets Congress

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who targeted the Modi government over Bharat name row.

They talk about 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but who divided the country for the Prime Minister post, asked Joshi.

"These (Congress) people talk about Bharat Jodo but who divided India for the chair of Prime Minister in 1947...Who stood with people who say 'Bharat tere tukde honge'...Mallikarjun Kharge should give an answer for this first..." said the BJP leader.

Earlier, Kharge while addressing a Congress rally in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, targeted the BJP, saying the saffron had no achievements to show in its eight years of rule at the Centre that's is why they raked up name issue.

"...They (BJP) are frightened by I.N.D.I.A. Now they are changing the name (of the country) to 'Bharat'. It is written in the Constitution. India means Bharat. We were already saying 'Bharat Jodo'. But you (BJP) are trying to bring something or the other..," Kharge said.

Kharge called on the people of Rajasthan to vote for the Congress in the upcoming elections. He said that the Congress was the only party that could provide a stable and honest government.

Taking potshots at the saffron party, Kharge further said, “Had there not been a leader like Jaynarayan Vyas or someone like Jawaharlal Nehru at the Centre, would the condition of Rajasthan have been the same like it is now? Congress has always worked for the betterment of the people. The Gandhi family has made sacrifices for the country's independence and unity. All BJP did was peddle misinformation and engaged in a blame-game. The party should stop abusing its power and work for the issues ailing the country.”

The upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state, while the Congress is hoping to wrest it back. The elections are expected to be closely fought.

(With agencies inputs)

