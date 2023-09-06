BJP only abused Congress but Gandhi family made sacrifices for country: Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused the BJP of doing nothing except abusing the Congress and its leaders on Wednesday at a party rally in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He was addressing a gathering of Congress workers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He said that the BJP had no achievements to show in its eight years of rule at the Centre. He also criticised the BJP's policies, saying that they had only benefited the rich and powerful, while the poor and middle class had been left to fend for themselves.

"They (BJP) are frightened by INDIA. Now they are changing the name (of the country) to 'Bharat'. It is written in the Constitution. India means Bharat. We were already saying 'Bharat Jodo'. But you (BJP) are trying to bring something or the other...," said Kharge at the Farmer's conference.

Kharge called on the people of Rajasthan to vote for the Congress in the upcoming elections. He said that the Congress was the only party that could provide a stable and honest government.

The BJP has not yet responded to Kharge's allegations. The BJP has been in power in India since 2014. It is the ruling party at the Centre as well as in many states. The Congress is the main opposition party.

The upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state, while the Congress is hoping to wrest it back.

The elections are expected to be closely fought.

