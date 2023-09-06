Rajasthan: Congress in poll mode, announces committee for upcoming Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal

Congress party has formed an election committee for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The committee is headed by Govind Singh Dotasara, the state's current PCC chief. Other members of the committee include former CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and several other senior party leaders. The committee has been tasked with overseeing the party's election preparations, including candidate selection, campaign strategy, and fundraising. It will also be responsible for ensuring that the party's election machinery is in place and running smoothly.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The Congress party is hoping to wrest power from the BJP, which has been in power in the state for the past 5 years.

The formation of the election committee is a significant step in the Congress party's preparations for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The committee's work will be crucial in determining the party's chances of success in the elections.

More details are awaited....