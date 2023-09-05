Rajasthan's education sector sees major improvements under Congress government: Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with State Education Minister BD Kalla launches the School After School program during a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of Teachers Day, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state has made significant progress in the field of education under the Congress government. He attributed this to the initiatives taken by his government, such as the opening of Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, the introduction of robotics labs in schools, and the launch of the Mission 2030 programme to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state.

The chief minister was speaking at a state-level teacher felicitation ceremony at the Birla Auditorium on Teachers' Day. He said that the state government has started "Mission 2030" to make Rajasthan developed and prosperous, and that teachers will play an important role in achieving this goal.

The state government has opened 6,000 Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, which are now providing quality education to over 6 lakh students. The government has also set up 300 robotics labs in these schools to promote STEM education.

The state government has opened Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, which are now providing quality education to over 6 lakh students. The government has also set up 300 robotics labs in these schools to promote STEM education.

The Mission 2030 programme aims to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state by 2030. Under this programme, the government is focusing on improving the quality of education, healthcare, and infrastructure in the state.

Gehlot said that the state government is committed to providing quality education to all children in Rajasthan. He urged the teachers to play a proactive role in this endeavour.

Also read | 'Congress' Rahul Yaan has not launched in last 20 years' Rajnath Singh steps up attack on Opposition

Also read | Rajasthan: INDIA bloc members should apologise for insult to Sanatan Dharma, says Rajnath Singh