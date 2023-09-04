'Congress' Rahul Yaan has not launched in last 20 years' Rajnath Singh steps up attack on Opposition

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajnath Singh steps up attack on Opposition

Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a blistering attack on the opposition party 'Congress' during a public event in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Monday. Taking a potshot at the Congress, Singh said that they failed to launch Rahul Gandhi in the last 20 years. The senior BJP leader flagged off BJP's ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jaisalmer.

Rajnath Singh said “In a country where successful launching and landing of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan is taking place, Congress' "Rahul Yaan" has not been launched for the last twenty years.”

The Defence Minister also praised the Indian scientists for the recent successful launch of ‘Chandrayaan-3’.

“No one had ever doubted the capabilities and talent of the Indian Army and Indian scientists. I believe India took the same leap with the success of Chandrayaan 3 on August 23, 2023 that it took in 1998 when it conducted a successful nuclear test," Rajnath Singh said.

He further targeted the grand old party for raising questions on India’s space mission. “Today India has reached the Moon and Mars and the entire country has successfully launched Aditya Dal-1. Even this time the landing of Chandrayaan took place, even then the Congress tried to raise questions in a subdued voice, but when it saw the mood of the country, it remained silent,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)