Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress is sinking ship', says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress is a sinking ship', says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | VIDEO.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke exclusively to India TV today (April 20) amid the Lok Sabha Elections. CM Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be going to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

People of the state have full faith in the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP and its allies had secured victory in all 25 seats in the state during the previous two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.

"Rajasthan will make a hattrick" of winning all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state as the people want Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister for a third time.

Congress is sinking ship

Rajasthan CM said, "Congress party is not able to see anything. They cannot put any emphasis on major issues like- Ram Temple, Article 370 etc. Congress is a sinking ship and that is why their leaders are leaving the party and joining BJP."

"They (Congress) don't even have candidates who can contest Lok Sabha polls. They have always misled people through their poll manifesto which is filled with 'jhooth' and 'loot'," Bhajanlal Sharma added.

Opposition is our strength and we take their criticism in quite a healthy manner but they should not cross their line and refrain from using abusive and vulgar language during poll campaigning.

Rajasthan CM on paper leak controversy

We will not spare anyone who are involved in the paper leak case.

Rajasthan voting schedule

In Phase 1 of polling, voting took place for 12 seats in the state, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26 (Friday). Vote counting will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

