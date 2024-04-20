Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka go on vacations abroad every three months: Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara on Saturday, said Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

The senior BJP leader also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was stuck in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot. The Congress fielded Vaibhav from the Jalore seat.

Vaibhav Gehlot is going to lose the election by a huge margin, Shah asserted.

"The first phase of elections was yesterday (Friday). All 12 seats of Rajasthan that voted in the first phase are going to Narendra Modi. Rajasthan is going to make a hat-trick of giving all 25 seats to Narendra Modi for a third time," he said.

The Home Minister also hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they go on vacations abroad every three months.

"Priyanka Gandhiji returned from Thailand after a vacation in the middle of the elections," he added.

Rajasthan will only have two phases of elections on 25 Lok Sabha seats. People in 12 Lok Sabha seats exercised their franchises on April 19 and the next voting date is April 26.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Congress' Shehzada will run away from Wayanad...': PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi