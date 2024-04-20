'Congress' Shehzada will run away from Wayanad...': PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Nanded

In a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the way "Congress' Shehzada ran away from Amethi" after 2019 in a similar manner he will have to run away from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha polls this year. The Congress is yet to declare candidates for Rae Bareili and Amethi for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2014. Rahul Gandhi lost family stronghold Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019. Earlier this year, his mother Sonia Gandhi vacated the Rae Bareli seat and moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the way 'Congress' Shehzada ran away from Amethi' after 2019 in a similar manner he will have to run away from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha polls this year. Addressing a public gathering in Nanded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The crisis is visible for Congress' Shehzada in Wayanad. Shehzada and his gang are waiting for April 26 when voting in Wayanad will be concluded. After the voting concludes in Wayanad, they will again announce a safe seat for him as their alliance partners are hurling abuse at each other. The way he ran away from Amethi, he will again run away from Wayanad."

Boosting the morale of party workers, the Prime Minister said that opportunities will definitely come ahead for them and that they should not be very concerned about the results of the polls. "To all the workers and leaders of other parties, even if you feel that you are going to lose the elections and why should you work hard- I want to say work hard for democracy. 'Aaj nahin toh kal, kal nahin toh parso, parso nahin toh narso, arey kabhi to mauka aega'... (Not today then tomorrow, if not tomorrow then day after tomorrow, someday opportunities will come)," he said. He further said that people have completely rejected INDIA bloc in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.