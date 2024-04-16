Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to sweep all 25 seats in Rajasthan, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP leaders in Rajasthan.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win all 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Tuesday (April 16). The saffron party had won 24 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while one seat had gone to NDA's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). Meanwhile, the Congress party is unlikely to open its account in the state this time as well, as per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll projection.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

Total Seats: 25

BJP: 24

RLD: 01

Congress: 00

BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan: Shah

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency and exuded confidence that the BJP would win all 25 parliamentary seats in the state for the third time in a row. "We are going to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the third time. Surely we will touch the 400-seat mark. Due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, there is great enthusiasm among the people to him bring back to power," Shah told reporters.

It should be noted here that polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases -- on April 19 and April 26. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.