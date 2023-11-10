Rajasthan: Fake currency notes worth Rs 1.97 crore seized in Jodhpur ahead of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH BHATTACHARYA, INDIA TV Fake currency seized in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Rajasthan: Fake currency worth Rs 1.97 crore has been seized from poll-bound Rajasthan. At least one person has been arrested in the case. The notes were recovered from a car.

The cops first took action assuming that the money was real but later realised they were fake as currency notes had similar serial numbers.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner DP Gaurav Yadav said that they received information from sources that a huge amount of cash was being transported in a car following which they barricaded the roads. During the search operation, they recovered Rs 1.97 crore.

Initially, the police took action considering it to be a genuine note but later they found that many notes were of the same series.

A team comprising of ACP and 10 police officers has been formed to find out the sources of the fake currency notes and money trail.

Reported by Manoj Npalchyal

