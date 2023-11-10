Some Congress leaders hate Lord Ram, word Hindu, Acharya Pramod after not being included in MP poll campaign

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Congress leader Archarya Pramod Krishnam slams his own party over the issue of Lord Ram

Congress leader and spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnan has slammed his own party saying there are several leaders in the 'grand old party' who hate Lord Ram adding efforts have been made to stop the construction of Ram Mandir.

"There is no reason to be upset. Maybe they (the party leadership) don't want the support of Hindus and maybe they find some flaw in the motive of appointing a Hindu guru as a star campaigner. This is a decision of the party. I have felt that there are some leaders in Congress who hate Lord Ram. They don't like that there should be a Hindu religious guru in the party," Acharya Pramod Krishnam said while speaking to ANI.

"The Congress leader also spoke about I.N.DI.A. alliance saying, "the main goals of making I.N.DI.A. bloc was to defeat PM Modi and de-throne the BJP government. But the sad thing is that the opposition hates Modi so much that they forget that they have started hating India. If PM Modi inaugurates a new Parliament then they oppose it, if the train is named 'Vande Bharat' then they oppose it. No one stops you from criticising the PM, but it is not right to hate him. The opposition has become so confused that it has forgotten everything," Acharya Krishnam said.

The opposition wants to blame all its mistakes on Modi. Akhilesh is saying that Congress is the most deceitful party. Is he saying this at the behest of Modi ji? Will Modi also be blamed for Nitish Kumar's statement? No leader of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is asking Nitish why did you say this?" the Congress leader added.

