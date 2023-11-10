Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hindus are large-hearted, I am proud to be born in land of Ram-Sita: Javed Akhtar

Hindus are large-hearted, I am proud to be born in land of Ram-Sita: Javed Akhtar

During an event in Mumbai, Javed Akhtar stressed that democracy in India persists because of Hindus. He also voiced his concerns about the shrinking space for freedom of expression.

Surabhi Shaurya Edited By: Surabhi Shaurya @SurabhiShaurya New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2023 16:00 IST
Javed Akhtar, Jai Shri Ram
Image Source : PTI Javed Akhtar chants 'Jai Shri Ram Slogan'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is known for his liberal and progressive thoughts, lauded the Hindu community, saying that "democracy exists in India because of Hindu culture and tradition". The poet made the statement while speaking at a Deepotsav programme organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. 

'Hindus are generous and large-hearted' 

Akhtar also expressed concern over the growing intolerance in society. He underlined that while there have always been some intolerant individuals, Hindus, as a community, are generally seen as having a wonderful quality of being benevolent and open-hearted. He stressed the importance of preserving this quality and not adopting the intolerance that some others may display. Moreover, he asserted that Indians have learned from Hindus' way of living and no one can leave that. 

'Proud to be born in the land of Ram and Sita' 

Javed Akhtar, who calls himself an atheist, also asserted that he was proud to have been born in the land of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Furthermore, he raised 'Jai Siya Ram' slogan at the event and said that 'Ramayan is India's cultural heritage'. He also cited an example of Bollywood cult movie 'Sholay' and said that if the film was released today, there would likely be a massive controversy over the dialogues by Hema Malini and Dharmendra inside the temple.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News