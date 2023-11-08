Rajasthan: NGT begins inspection of Chambal riverfront over illegal construction in buffer zone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Newly-developed Chambal riverfront following its inauguration by Rajasthan UDH Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, in Kota, Rajasthan

Rajasthan: An investigation committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) team began its inspection of the Chambal riverfront in Kota in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday. The four-member joint committee will inspect the development work taken up at the riverfront for two days.

The Chambal riverfront was completed in three years time at a cost of Rs 14,42 crore.

Former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal had complained against the development work saying its construction was against the law.

The NGT's joint committee began its inspection from the Shaurya Ghat of the riverfront in Sakatpur.

The development has come ahead of the Assembly election in the state, due to be held on November 25. It will be a single phase voting on all 200 seats and the results will be declared on December 3.

Ahead of the polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also raided various places across the state over alleged cases of corruption linked to different issues.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed the Centre for using the probe agency as a tool to create pressure on its opponents during the elections.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his chariot collides with electric wire, probe ordered

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 'BJP's power is ED, my power is poll guarantees', says CM Ashok Gehlot