Rajasthan: Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his chariot collides with electric wire in Nagaur

Rajasthan news : Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday (November 7) when a chariot (rath) in which he was travelling suddenly came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur. The incident occurred when HM Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally.

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

At around 4.20 pm, the Home Minister boarded the chariot after holding a chaupal in Bidiyad village, on the way to the meeting at the Ganesh temple of Parbatsar. After a kilometre further from there, the upper part of the chariot collided with the power line above as wires were hanging down.

Electricity in the entire area was shut off for about an hour after the accident as discom officials reached the spot.

Probe ordered: CM Gehlot

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters at a press conference that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted. The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off. Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally.



Amit Shah poll rallies:

HM Amit Shah addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana, and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections.

