Rajasthan Assembly Election Results: BJP ends Congress' hopes, wins 115 seats, grabs over 41 per cent votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People stand in queue at a polling booth to cast vote during Rajasthan Assembly elections (File photo)

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shattered Congress' dreams of breaking the trend in the state and won the Assembly election in Rajasthan. The saffron party easily crossed the halfway mark (of 100), and won a total of 115 seats. The Congress got 69 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP won 3, Bahujan Samaj Party got 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal grabbed, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) grabbed one seat each while Independents secured 8. The polling on 199 out of total 200 seats was held on November 25.

A look at party-wise vote share in Rajasthan Assembly election

BJP 41.69 per cent

Congress 39.53 per cent

BSP 1.82 per cent

AIMIM 0.01 per cent

AAAP 0.38 per cent

CPI 0.04 per cent

CPI(M) 0.96 per cent

CPI (ML) (L) 0.01 per cent

JNJP 0.14 per cent

LJPRV 0.01 per cent

NOTA 0.96 per cent

RLTP 2.39 per cent

SHS 0.15 per cent

SP 0.01 per cent

other 11.90 per cent

Image Source : RESULTS.ECI.GOV.INParty-wise vote share in Rajasthan Assembly Election.

A slew of welfare schemes introduced by the Ashok Gehlot government in the run-up to the November 25 assembly polls fell flat before the aggressive BJP campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier during the day and hours before the results were largely in, Ashok Gehlot conceded defeat on social media.

"We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public," the outgoing CM said on X.

He later submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, but the contest on one was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Smaller parties picked up a handful of seats in what was essentially a two-party contest.

ALSO READ | Today's Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024: PM Modi on BJP's victory in Assembly polls