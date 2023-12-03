Today's Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024: PM Modi on BJP's victory in Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.

Assembly Election Results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the victory speech after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spectacular performance in three out of four states Assembly elections, results of which were declared today. The saffron party has been able to retain Madhya Pradesh with a mamoth majority and defeated Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, crossing the majority mark comfortably. In Telangana also, the BJP has improved tally from previous elections. Addressing party workers at BJP headquaters, the Prime Minister said some are saying that today's hattrick is the guarantee for hattrick in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also said that these results are also a big lesson for Congress and its 'ghamandiya gathbandhan'. The lesson is that the country's trust cannot be won just by a few family members coming together on the stage. The spirit of national service that should be there to win the hearts of the people of the country is not there in the 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' (I.N.D.I.A. alliance). Take a look at top quotes from Prime Minister's victory speech.

Today's mandate has also proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and familism. The country thinks that if anyone is effective in eliminating these three evils, it is BJP only. The campaign against corruption launched by the BJP's central government in the country is getting huge public support...The people of the country today gave a clear message to those who do not feel the slightest shame in standing with the corrupt. Those people who are working day and night to defame the investigating agencies which have come down hard on corruption should understand that this election result is also a public support for the fight against corruption.

It is my suggestion to Congress and its allies to stop doing politics that strengthen anti-national elements and ideas to weaken the country.

The echo is these results will not be limited to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The echo of these results will go far...The echo of these elections will be heard all over the world.

Today, we are seeing the results. There is no alternative to BJP in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has been in power for 2 decades and even after such a long time, people's trust in BJP is increasing continuously...In the first public meeting in Chhattisgarh, I said that I had come here to invite the people of the state to our oath-taking ceremony after December 3 when we form the government here.

The voter needs a well-defined roadmap to improve his lifestyle... India's voter knows that when India moves forward then the state moves forward and the life of every family improves. So, the voter is choosing the BJP continuously.

In my political career, I always refrained from predictions...But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan...I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan...I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan, PM Modi mentioned.

I want to express my gratitude to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. I would often say during my rallies that 'Nari Shakti' has decided that BJP's flag will rise high in the elections.

Today every poor is saying that he himself has won. Every deprived person has a feeling in his mind that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy thinking that the victory he has turned away is his own. Every first-time voter is saying with great pride that my first vote has become the reason for my victory.

In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar.

Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won.

Today's victory is historical and unprecedented...The idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today.

