Congress humbly accept mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi

Assembly Election results 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (December 3) said his party humbly accepts the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and asserted that the battle of ideology would continue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tightened its grip in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust the BRS from Telangana on Sunday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue."

"I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," the former Congress chief said.

Priyanka Gandhi on Assembly Election results:

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana. She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.

