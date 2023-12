Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader and Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste loses Assembly election from Niwas constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Niwas constituency Result 2023: In a setback, BJP leader and Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, who contested from Madhya Pradesh's Niwas constituency, has lost the election against Congress leader Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

Faggan Singh Kulaste currently holds the portfolio of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel.

