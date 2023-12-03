Assembly Election Results 2023: Kharge expresses disappointment over Congress performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge thanked workers and people for trusting the party in the assembly elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as the party failed to form a govenment in these states on Sunday.

Kharge took to social media platform X to thank the voters in Telangana for believing in the Congress party. He wrote, "I thank the voters of Telangana for reposing their trust and confidence in the Indian National Congress."

He further thanked the voters in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said, "These election results have not been as per our expectations, but we are confident that we will come back stronger with hard work and determination. The Congress Party participated in the elections of these four states with full force."

"I express my gratitude to our countless workers. Without getting disheartened by this defeat, we, along with INDIA parties, have to start preparing for the Lok Sabha elections with double enthusiasm, he ended the post thanking the party workers for their hard work. z

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is set to lose power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the party's attempt to wrest power from the BJP appeared to have failed, according to counting trends.

ALSO READ | Telangana Elections Results 2023: Congress gets nearly 40 percent vote share, BJP gains double

ALSO READ | 'Curse of opposing Sanatan Dharma': Congress' Acharya Pramod as party trails in Assembly polls

Latest India News