Navjot Sidhu's big show of strength: Over 60 Congress MLAs gather at his Amritsar home

Scores of Congress MLAs gathered at Navjot Singh Sidhu's Amritsar house.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Latest News: The duel between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress' newly appointed state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu appears far from over with the cricketer-turned-politician showcasing his hold over party MLAs. In what is being seen as a show of strength, at least 60 of the 80 Congress MLAs gathered at Sidhu's house in Amritsar.

Apart from the MLAs, three state cabinet ministers,several party district chiefs and other prominent Congress leaders were seen at Sidhu's house.

The leaders, including Sidhu are scheduled to visit the Golden Temple and other prominent temples in the city. A luxury Volvo bus was seen parked outside Sidhu's residence probably to ferry the leaders.

No apology

Meanwhile, sources close to Sidhu said that he is unlikely to offer any apology as demanded by CM Amarinder Singh, who is yet to meet or congratulate the former Amritsar MP for his elevation as Punjab Congress president.

"CM won’t meet Navjot Singh Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral had said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and cabinet minister Brahm Mahindra had ruled out any personal meeting with Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Singh.

Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with the CM over various issues, was appointed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief despite strong opposition from Amarinder Singh.

Singh was learnt to have told AICC general secretary Harish Rawat last week that he will not meet Sidhu until he publicly tenders an apology for his "derogatory" tweets against him.