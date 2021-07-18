Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed President of Punjab Congress despite major opposition by CM Amarinder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE BREAKING: Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed President of Punjab Congress unit

BREAKING NEWS: Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Sunday appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, despite major opposition by CM Amarinder Singh.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra have been made the working presidents of the state unit.

"Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed following persons as working presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra," the official release read.

