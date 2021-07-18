Sunday, July 18, 2021
     
  Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed President of Punjab Congress despite major opposition by CM Amarinder

BREAKING NEWS: Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Sunday appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, despite major opposition by CM Amarinder Singh.   

New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2021 21:46 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

BREAKING: Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed President of Punjab Congress unit 

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra have been made the working presidents of the state unit. 

"Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.  Congress President has also appointed following persons as working presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra," the official release read. 

