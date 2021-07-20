Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarinder Singh won't meet Navjot Singh Sidhu till he apologises publicly, says CM's team

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has neither congratulated nor met Navjot Singh Sidhu - even after two days of the cricketer-turned-politician's appointment as Congress state chief.

Clearing the media reports of Sidhu seeking time to neet the CM, media advisor to Amarinder Singh said, "Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him."

Senior Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Mahindra on Tuesday too welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister.



In a statement, Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcome. “However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him”, said Mohindra, adding that Captain Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress legislative party and he (Mohindra) is duty-bound to follow him."



Besides being the CLP leader, the Chief Minister also heads the cabinet of which he is a part, said the minister, making it clear that unless the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief sorts out all issues with Captain, there was no possibility of him (Mohindra) meeting him personally.

“We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and the CM are resolved”, said Mohindra.

