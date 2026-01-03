BMC Elections 2026: 'You may hold the treasury key, but remember who owns it,' BJP leader warns Ajit Pawar BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil, considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, openly warned Ajit Pawar during a public meeting.

New Delhi:

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, signs of strain are becoming visible within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance. Recent remarks by NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar against the BJP have triggered a strong reaction from senior BJP leaders.

On Saturday, BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil, considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, openly warned Ajit Pawar during a public meeting. “Even if the key to the treasury (Finance Ministry) is with you, remember that the owner of the treasury is with us,” Patil said, sending a clear message.

Patil further asserted the BJP’s authority in the state government, adding, “We have the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. So don’t take us lightly.” Notably, these remarks were made in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underlining the seriousness of the statement.

Sangli rally turns into political showdown

Addressing an election rally in Sangli district, Chandrakant Patil referred to allegations made against the BJP during municipal elections. He said that Ajit Pawar had claimed control over the treasury, prompting Patil to reiterate his now widely discussed remark that while the key may lie elsewhere, ownership rests with the BJP.

Taking a swipe at Pawar’s aggressive political style, Patil mockingly referenced statements such as “Do you want to go home?” and responded by saying that the BJP controls both the Chief Minister’s office and the Home Ministry. “So don’t flex too much power and don’t underestimate us,” he warned.

Ajit Pawar hits back

Responding to BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol’s comments, Ajit Pawar defended his right to speak freely. “The Constitution has given everyone the right to speak,” he said, while also referring to past controversies and urging the media to look into certain allegations. Pawar clarified that he was not making accusations but merely reminding the public of unresolved issues.

Ajit Pawar also addressed questions about the lack of alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He acknowledged that while the parties are allies at the Centre and in the state, local-level politics remains highly competitive.

“At the local level, it is a direct contest,” Pawar said.