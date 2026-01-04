Advertisement
Venezuela-US Tensions LIVE Updates: Before capturing Maduro, the US had increased its military presence in the region and was targeting vessels that were allegedly transporting drugs and narcotics, indicating that it may soon strike the Latin American nation.

Nicolas Maduro at DEA cell in New York.
Nicolas Maduro at DEA cell in New York. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States (US) captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from the capital city of Caracas and he was taken to New York, where President Donald Trump said he would face trial. For years, the US has been critical of Maduro's regime, with Trump accusing him of running a government that supports narco-terrorism. Before capturing Maduro, the US had increased its military presence in the region and was targeting vessels that were allegedly transporting drugs and narcotics, indicating that it may soon strike the Latin American nation. For his actions, Trump has received support from Israel and the United Kingdom (UK), but some countries such as Colombia, Russia and Iran have also criticised the US move to capture Maduro and attack Venezuela.

 

Live updates :Venezuela-US tensions

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Kamala Harris reacts to US' attack on Venezuela: 'Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer'

    "Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable. That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.

    The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies.

    "The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first," Harris wrote on X.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Why did US attack Venezuela?

    The US carried out a 'large-scale strike' early Saturday on Venezuela. The stated reasons behind the attack are migration, drugs, and 'narco-terrorism'. Donald Trump has associated Venezuela to the arrival of many migrants at the US southern border. He also alleged Venezuela for major transit point for drugs and a contributor to the US fentanyl crisis.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Maduro brought to DEA, New York

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Sunday brought to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) cell in New York, a day after his capture by the US forces.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Act of war, violation of international law: NYC Mayor Mamdani

    New York City Mayor Zohram Mamdani has criticised the operation to capture Maduro and called it an "act of war" and a "violation of international law".

    "I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law," he posted on X.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India issues advisory!

    India has issued advisory in view of US striking Venezuela and urged citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the Latin American country.

    "In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," the advisory read.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Delcy Rodríguez named interim president by Venezuela Supreme Court

    The Venezuelan Supreme Court has named Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the interim president of Venezuela. This comes hours after the capture of Nicolas Maduro by the US forces.

     

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Jan 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Maduro, wife Flores brought to New York

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and wife Cilia Flores have been brought to the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, where they will face charges, said US President Donald Trump at a press conference from his Florida mansion.

