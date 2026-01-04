In a dramatic turn of events, the United States (US) captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from the capital city of Caracas and he was taken to New York, where President Donald Trump said he would face trial. For years, the US has been critical of Maduro's regime, with Trump accusing him of running a government that supports narco-terrorism. Before capturing Maduro, the US had increased its military presence in the region and was targeting vessels that were allegedly transporting drugs and narcotics, indicating that it may soon strike the Latin American nation. For his actions, Trump has received support from Israel and the United Kingdom (UK), but some countries such as Colombia, Russia and Iran have also criticised the US move to capture Maduro and attack Venezuela.