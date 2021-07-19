Will work along with every member of Congress, says Sidhu after becoming Punjab unit chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala: Newly elected Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday thanked the party leadership for appointing him the president of the Punjab unit and said he will work further to strengthen the organisation in the state. Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday night appointed the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

Sidhu, who replaced Sunil Jakhar, was elevated to the position despite opposition from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "Today, to work further for the same dream and strengthen the invincible fort of the Congress in Punjab. I am grateful to Hon'ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi, RahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility," Sidhu tweeted.

"Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of 'JittegaPunjab' as a humble Congress worker to give power of the people back to the people through the Punjab model and the high command's 18-point agenda ... My journey has just begun,” he said in another tweet.

The Congress also appointed four working presidents to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the assembly elections. The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

In another tweet, Sidhu also shared a picture of his father with former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined the freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by the King's Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and advocate general," Sidhu tweeted.

