Lalu Yadav challenges IRCTC scam charges in Delhi High Court: RJD chief seeks to overturn trial court order The case traces back to a 2017 CBI FIR, alleging a scam from 2004–2009 during Lalu Yadav's railway ministry. Authorities accuse him and allies of rigging IRCTC hotel tenders in Patna and Puri for favorites, taking bribes in the form of prime land and equity stakes.

New Delhi:

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court to contest a trial court's decision framing corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against him in the long-running IRCTC scam. The petition is slated for hearing before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma on Monday (January 5), signalling a fresh legal battle in this high-profile case.

Trial court charges: Key figures implicated

In October 2025, Rouse Avenue Courts' Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne framed charges against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi (also a former Bihar CM), and son Tejashwi Yadav (current Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly). They face allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating tied to tender irregularities by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Alleged misuse of power during railway tenure

The court ruled that Lalu, as Union Railway Minister, abused his position to tweak eligibility criteria in a land tender process. It found he knowingly participated in the conspiracy, influencing decisions that caused significant losses to the public exchequer. "He actively intervened," the order noted, holding him accountable for the manipulations.

Case origins: CBI probe into 2004-2009 tenders

Stemming from a 2017 CBI FIR, the scam allegedly unfolded between 2004 and 2009. Prosecutors claim Lalu and associates conspired to award lucrative IRCTC hotel contracts in Patna and Puri to cronies, receiving bribes as prime land parcels and company shares. The CBI chargesheet named Lalu and 11 others, including family members, IRCTC officials, and private players, after a thorough investigation.

Family and political dimensions

Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav's involvement amplifies the family-centric narrative, drawing parallels to other cases against the Yadav's. Lalu's legal team argues the framing lacks merit, aiming to quash it entirely. The case has fueled political rhetoric, with RJD decrying it as vendetta and BJP highlighting governance lapses.

Stakes and implications

Monday's Delhi HC session could pivot the trial's trajectory. A favourable ruling might dismiss charges or send it back for review, offering relief to Lalu amid health challenges and prior convictions in related fodder scams. This development keeps Bihar's political spotlight on the RJD patriarch's enduring legal saga.